6 mass vaccination sites in Bay State accepting walk-ins

BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts are able to get their shots at six of the state’s mass vaccination sites without first booking an appointment.

Boston’s Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center, the Natick Mall, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield began accepting walk-up appointments Monday.

Several chains, including CVS and Walmart, have already started accepting walk-ins.

Adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 years old could soon be added to the list of those eligible to get vaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the vaccine is safe and effective for that group of adolescents.

“The efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years old was essentially 100 percent and it was really quite safe,” he said.

Doctors say there is no evidence this vaccine will affect development.

When it comes to kids younger than 12 years old getting the shot, Fauci says, “You want to do what’s called an age de-escalation. We now have it from 12 to 15. Then you work your way downward from 12 to 9 years old, 9 to 6 years old, 6 to 2 years old and then 6 months to 2 years old.”

