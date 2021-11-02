PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Six people police allege were involved in a gang-related shootout in Providence last May that left nine people injured have been indicted by a grand jury, the state attorney general’s office said.

The indictment, announced Monday by Attorney General Peter Neronha, charges the men with felony firearms and drug offenses in connection with the shooting on May 13.

“As alleged in court documents, these six individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range,” Neronha said in a statement. “Such conduct is incredibly dangerous, far too often deadly, and remains a principal focus of our prosecutorial resources.”

Four of the men indicted, known members of the Get Monday Family gang and all between 19 and 21 years old, jumped out of a pickup truck outside of a home and opened fire at people on the porch, authorities said.

Two men ages 24 and 26 who returned fire from the home were also indicted. They are members of the Lakeside gang, authorities said.

Investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings from the scene and found multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the home, authorities said.

They all face arraignment later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)