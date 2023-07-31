(CNN) — Six migrant workers were hit and injured by an SUV outside a North Carolina Walmart in what appears to be an “intentional assault” Sunday afternoon, and authorities are looking for the driver involved, police said.

The incident happened after 1 p.m. outside the store in the city of Lincolnton, about 38 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

All six injured were taken to a local hospital with various injuries, police said, adding that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Police described the driver involved in the incident as “an older white male” who was driving an older model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack.

The department didn’t provide details on the circumstances of the collision, or what led police to believe it may have been intentional.

“The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” Lincolnton Police said on Facebook.

Police released surveillance images of a black SUV and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

