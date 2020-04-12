6 million masks part of 91,000 pounds of PPE from China lands in NH

A plane loaded with 91,000 pounds of PPE — including 6 million masks — landed in New Hampshire Sunday, and officials said the gear will be spread throughout the state.

Officials said the gear, which was flown on a FedEx plane from China to Manchester Regional Airport, will be given to areas with the greatest need.

“We’re going to fill our stockpiles and truly live up to the commitment we’ve stated that everyone who needs PPE will have PPE in the state,” said Gov. Chris Sununu.

But Sununu warned more gear would be necessary.

“It’ll hold out for a while but we know we need more,” Sununu said. “We have to be prepared for the long haul.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)