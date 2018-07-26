(WHDH) — A 6-month-old baby’s luscious locks are taking the internet by storm.

Baby Chanco was born with a full head of hair that has continued to grow rapidly, KYW reported.

Her mom created an Instagram account to document Chanco’s popular hairdo, which has gained over 138,000 followers as of noon on Thursday.

Her mop of hair is full of volume and typically showcases a barrette.

She also goes for regular haircuts to get her hair thinned.

