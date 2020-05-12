6 patients undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital for illness that may be linked to COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six patients at Boston Children’s Hospital are undergoing treatment for an inflammatory illness that may be linked to COVID-19.

Doctors say that the children have not actually tested positive for the virus.

A rising number of pediatric patients in the U.S. have been diagnosed with this mystery syndrome.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, who is serving as the White House’s expert on infectious diseases testified before a Senate panel Tuesday and said there is still so much that is unknown about coronavirus’ effect on children.

“We really better be very careful particularly when it comes to children. I think we better be careful if we are not cavalier in thinking that children are immune to the deleterious effects,” he said.

Some symptoms of the illness include abdominal pain and cardiac inflammation.

