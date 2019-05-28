6 people, 3 dogs displaced by early morning Gloucester blaze

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Six people and three dogs were displaced by a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Gloucester early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 18 Blynman Ave. about 3:45 a.m. found fire coming from the right side of the first floor, according to Fire Chief Eric Smith.

All six adults and three dogs living in the two-story home had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and safely evacuated before fire crews arrived, Smith said.

The blaze was quickly contained and the damage was limited to a bedroom on the first floor, where the fire originated. The second floor also sustained smoke damage.

In a statement, Smith said, “Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters, we were able to contain this fire and prevent it from spreading any further. Fortunately everyone in the home was immediately alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, and as a result, no one was injured and we were able to respond swiftly.”

Fire officials estimate that the home sustained approximately $75,000 in damage.

All six residents and three dogs displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

