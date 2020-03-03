6 people accused of stealing mail out of mailboxes in Newton set to be arraigned

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people accused of stealing mail out of mailboxes in Newton are set to face a judge Tuesday.

Five people from New York City and one from Boston were arrested for stealing mail in front of the main post office, according to Newton police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Awaiting arraignment for 6 suspects in Newton charged with stealing mail in a fishing scheme #7news pic.twitter.com/q8jwvUvPnM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 3, 2020

