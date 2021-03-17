6 people arrested following fight in New Hampshire park

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Six people, including two juveniles, were arrested early Wednesday morning following a fight in a park in New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an argument in the area of Prout Park on Young Street in Manchester around 1:45 a.m. heard multiple people screaming and observed others who were shouting and fighting with people inside of a car, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The group allegedly remained disorderly, continued to scream, and refused to leave the park after officers asked them to disperse.

Police say multiple neighborhood residents came outside to complain about the noise.

Aluel Chan, 19, was taken into custody on a charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while 18-year-old Trinity Jackson Johnson, 20-year-old Tyana Cruz, and 18-year-old Arek Dowang are facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

One juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and the other criminal trespass.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)