NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Northbridge left six people displaced early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responding to Providence Road battled the flames, revealing a heavily damaged home, according to the Northbridge fire chief.
Officials believe the fire started in the basement; however, the exact cause remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)