NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Northbridge left six people displaced early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Providence Road battled the flames, revealing a heavily damaged home, according to the Northbridge fire chief.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement; however, the exact cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

