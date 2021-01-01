6 people displaced after New Year’s Day blaze rips through triple-decker in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were displaced after a raging blaze ripped through a triple-decker in Worcester on New Year’s Day.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 1 Abbot Place after 3 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the sky and flames shooting from the three-story building.

Photos from the scene showed a deck on the rear of the building engulfed in flames.

A man who lives in the building says he rushed up to the third floor to alert his neighbors after seeing smoke.

“I was smelling smoke and then saw the fire on third floor,” Redik Durbaeku said via a translator. “They didn’t see it, they didn’t understand what was going on.”

The fire was quickly knocked down but maneuvering fire trucks onto Abbott Place proved to be difficult, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer.

“Real tough fire here because of access. Really, really tight street here,” Dyer said. “We were only able to get a couple of trucks down there.”

At least six people were forced from their homes and the building suffered extensive damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Great job by group 2. Very tough St. to work on, very tight access, several exposures. 6 residents displaced, no injuries, Fire Investigations on scene. https://t.co/ngwuZxDckp — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) January 1, 2021

