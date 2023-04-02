CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer caused several crashes in Charlton on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 31 around 5 p.m. determined the tractor-trailer had struck several cars, damaged a fire hydrant and caused a fuel spill.

Six people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

