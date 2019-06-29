6 people, including 2 children, hospitalized after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were among the six people who were hospitalized after a violent crash in Springfield on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Pine and Maple streets around 10:30 a.m. found a badly damaged Honda Civic and a crumpled Honda Accord, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Two of the occupants involved in the crash had to be extricated.

Six, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

