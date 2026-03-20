BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people have been taken to area hospitals after an incident at the Forest Hills MBTA station, according to Boston EMS.

On X, the MBTA said the Forest Hills Upper Busway has been temporarily closed due to police activity.

The Forest Hills Upper Busway is temporarily closed due to Police Activity. Riders should board all buses in the lower busway. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 20, 2026

Details on the police activity have not been released at this time.

The MBTA said riders should board all buses in the lower busway at this time. T officials say the orange line is running as usual.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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