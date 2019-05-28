6 people safe after home catches fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Six people who were inside a home that caught fire Tuesday in Gloucester got out safely.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, putting it out in just 10 minutes.

Crews say they saw the fire coming out of the multi-family home when they arrived on Blynman Avenue just before 4 a.m.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

