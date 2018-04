THORTON, N.H. (WHDH) – Six people inside a Thorton, New Hampshire home had to be treated Sunday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire officials say that one person woke up to the CO alarm and called 911.

Fire crews reminded the public of the importance of having working CO detectors.

All six people remained in serious condition Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)