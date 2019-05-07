6 pit bulls to be put down for attacking Taunton woman

City leaders held a hearing at the town hall Tuesday to determine the fate of six dogs accused of attacking a Taunton woman and killing her daughter’s puppy.

Rolando Celado, 36, is being held responsible for the incident and has been ordered to euthanize all six of the pit bulls.

Rochelle Silva entered the hearing on a walker, still suffering from the wounds left on her legs.

“He was irresponsible. He can’t have all those dogs and not have proper crating, gating, he was just irresponsible,” Silva said. “It is just too bad because the dogs are being held responsible.”

The attack happened in late April when Silva was taking her daughter’s puppy for a walk.

Celado claims that the dogs bolted from his home before he could get them under control.

He apologized at the hearing saying, “I am sorry for what happened to Ms. Silva. I blame myself for what happened.”

The dogs, which have been quarantined since the attack, will be put down. Silva said she is sad to see it end like this.

“I am a dog lover,” she said. “So, it was hard for me.”

Celado will have ten days to appeal the ruling.

