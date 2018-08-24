6 prisoners indicted on assault charges following melee at Souza-Baranowski Correction Center

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - Six inmates at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center have been indicted on assault charges in connection with a violent melee at the prison earlier this week that left six officers injured, officials said.

The brawl that broke out about 11:40 a.m. Monday in the K2 Housing Unit when six prisoners attacked three officers left six correctional officers with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement issued Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up 18 indictments against the six inmates, who will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court.

Kevin Semiglia, 28, of Chelsea, has been charged with five counts of assault and battery on a correction officer.

Buhchha Chourb, 29, of Lynn, has been charged with three counts of assault and battery on a correction officer and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jacquan McKenzie, 23, of Lynn, has been charge dwith tree counts of assault and battery on a correction officer.

Tiberias Albert, 25, of Fall River, has been charged with two counts of assault and battery on a correction officer.

Javante A. Antone, 22, of New Bedford, has been charged with two counts of assault and battery on a correction officer.

Jamaul W. Vital, 23, of Medford, has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a correction officer.

