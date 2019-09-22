6 rescued from boat hit by large wave off Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were rescued from a boat taking on water off Onset Bay Sunday, officials said.

Officials responded to reports of a capsized boat with six people aboard in the Hog Isle Channel at 6:40 p.m. and found a boat taking on water, according to the Bourne Fire Department.

The six people aboard were taken to shore and refused transport, officials said.

The captain of the boat said it hit a large wave that knocked one person overboard, and another person jumped in to get them, fire officials said.

The boat then took on water, but never capsized, according to fire officials.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)