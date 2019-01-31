6 residents, 2 dogs displaced after fire rips through Jamaica Plain home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six residents and two dogs were displaced by a multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a wood-frame home in Jamaica Plain amid frigid temperatures on Thursday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of building fire at 49 Boylston St. about 4 p.m. found flames shooting from second-floor windows and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters surrounded by smoke on the roof of the home as they worked to knock down the blaze.

The fire has since been extinguished but it is said to have caused about $400,000 in damage.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Temperatures in Boston were expected to sit in the teens throughout the day with bitter wind chills.

Companies starting to make up no injuries to report 6 residents displaced approx damages at 400,00 FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire.⁦ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/IbKmLVQmRy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down all residents safely evacuated with 2 dogs . All companies working pic.twitter.com/qUTcLyIUZJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

Response at 4:05pm to 49 Boylston St in Jamaica Plain for a building fire. Fire showing on arrival from floor 2 of a 2 1/2 story wood frame house. 2nd alarm ordered. Photos by Ed Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/IFVpWAi5i6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

All companies working major overhauling pic.twitter.com/OBkQeMnpq4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2019

