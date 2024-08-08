CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent refrigerant leak at a building in Chelsea, officials said.

A hazardous materials team was called to an empty storefront on Broadway after people in a restaurant next door called 911 for an odor of natural gas, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

A moving crew had accidentally broken a refrigeration unit inside the building, the department said.

Alarms went off and people were evacuated from the building. The six people were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to the fire department.

Fire crews isolated the leak and cleaned it out, the department said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)