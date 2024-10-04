BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several vehicles went up in flames in Barnstable early Friday morning, drawing a major emergency response and keeping firefighters busy for several hours.

The Barnstable Fire Department in a statement said crews first received a report of a fire in a parking lot on Thornton Drive near 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded and found heavy smoke and flames at the scene.

The parking lot where the fire took place was located behind a locked fence. It was owned by a towing company and used as a storage lot, according to the Barnstable Fire Department.

The fire department said crews cut through the gate to the lot and managed to control the fire within a matter of minutes. Crews extinguished the fire shortly before 4:15 a.m.

Though no one was hurt, the fire department said crews evacuated a nearby apartment building as a precaution while they battled the fire.

Residents soon returned to their homes and firefighters remained on scene until after sunrise to monitor for hot spots.

Officials said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of around 10:45 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)