CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A six-week-old kitten was found and rescued in a Canton storm drain earlier this month in Canton.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) says the kitten was rescued near the on-ramp to I-95.

ARL agents say they could hear the kitten crying from inside the storm drain. The kitten eventually made his way out once ARL agents found the exit drain.

The kitten, now named “Pigeon,” is safe and sound in foster care, and will be up for adoption after gaining more weight.

