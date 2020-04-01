6-week-old newborn from Connecticut dies after contracting coronavirus

(WHDH) — A 6-week-old newborn from Connecticut has died from coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID-19,” Lamont said in a tweet.

The Hartford-area newborn was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week but could not be revived, according to Lamont.

Test results that came in Tuesday night confirmed the newborn had been infected with the virus.

“We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” Lamont said. “This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy.”

Lamont urged all residents to stay home and avoid contact with other people.

“Our life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” Lamont said.

