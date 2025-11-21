ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The attorney representing nine workers arrested by ICE at Allston Car Wash earlier this month said Friday that six of them have been released on bond. He said three remain in custody, one of whom is in Texas.

Todd Pomerleau said his clients did not understand why they were being taken into custody during the ICE raid. He said his clients also shared their experiences being held in detention.

“They’re in cold rooms, the food is terrible, they’re not getting the medication they need right away, it takes a long time to see a doctor or a nurse, but most importantly most people have no idea why they’re detained, they’re not even certain who is detaining them,” said Pomerleau. “You hear from people who claim they sit in jails for sometimes months, and they don’t even have the notices for what they’re being charged with.”

In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, wrote, “9 illegal aliens including an illegal alien who chose to commit a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S. Three entered under the Biden administration, four were gotaways at the border, one entered illegally under W. Bush, and another overstayed his visa which expired under President Clinton.”

Pomerleau says none of his clients have criminal histories, and some of them do have legal status.

