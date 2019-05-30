6-year-old battling leukemia designs bags for HomeGoods

BOSTON (WHDH) - Artwork from a patient at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute is going to a popular store.

Thursday, Maddie Alexander, 6, of Millis, visited the HomeGoods store in Framingham to celebrate.

Alexander has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which resulted in a rare brain tumor.

She’s celebrating her artwork, which is being featured on a limited-edition reusable shopping bag.

“I really like flowers,” Alexander said.

“To be drawing was very exciting for her. She loves her arts and crafts,” Alexander’s mother said.

Another patient, 18-year-old Corinne Sciarappa, of Westborough, also designed a bag.

The bags are part of the 19th annual HomeGoods “Helps Families Fight Cancer” campaign benefiting the Jimmy Fund.

“It’s been a long-standing partnership, and it’s patients like Maddie and families like the Alexanders that inspire us to do this great work year in and year out,” said a spokesperson from HomeGoods.

The bags are on sale for 99 cents. For every bag sold, HomeGoods will give half to the Jimmy Fund, along with all the donations made at registers.

“We’ve helped so many families in their fight against cancer and we are truly grateful and proud we can be part of that impact,” the spokesperson said.

Alexander’s mother added: “To be able to have our friends and family support the program by coming here and seeing Maddie’s artwork and getting to see people walking around with these bags it means an incredible amount.”

The bags will be available all over the country. They’re on sale now through June 26.

