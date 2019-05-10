TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WHDH) — A 6-year-old boy feeling lonely in Florida called 911 looking for a friend.

Officer Joe White responding to the 911 call in Tallahassee met the young boy who asked White to be his friend because he was lonely, police said.

White explained to the boy how 911 is only for emergencies after agreeing to always be a friend.

The officer gave the boy a stuffed animal and allowed him to sit in the patrol car.

