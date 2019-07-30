DENVER (WHDH) — A 6-year-old boy whose father lost his battle with stage four colon cancer earlier this month made sure to keep a promise he had made to always take care of his mother.

Brady Campbell and his dad, Brandon Campbell, came up with the idea for a lemonade stand so Brady could earn enough money to take his mother, Amanda Campbell, out on a date, KDVR reported.

His father passed away on July 7, and a day later Brady set out on his mission to create a successful lemonade stand.

“To take my mom on a date because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it,” he told the news station.

A crowd of his neighbors and friends at the lemonade stand caught the attention of a Denver police officer. Once he heard about Brady’s story, he put out a radio call to other first responders.

Soon, additional police cruisers and fire trucks began showing up.

“Brady is a very sweet soul,” Amanda Campbell said. “He’s always looking out for everybody else and I think he really learned that from his dad.”

Brady raised $244 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” his mother continued.

Neighbors have since set up a GoFundMe page to go towards the Campbell family and cancer research.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)