SALT LAKE CITY (WHDH) — A six-year-old girl who went on an Amazon shopping spree to her mom’s surprise donated the items she purchased to a local hospital.

Kaitlin’s mom gave her permission to order a Barbie doll from Amazon for her birthday, but she ended up ordering $300 worth of toys and board games without her mom realizing.

A delivery van arrived days later to their home in Salt Lake City and handed them a large pile of boxes.

After getting over the initial shock of the large order, Kaitlin’s family decided to donate all the toys to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital where Kaitlin was once a patient.

