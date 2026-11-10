FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 6-year-old boy in Falmouth received a shout out from the police department.

JJ noticed the storm drain in the driveway of the police station was flooded, so he decided to clear the leaves and debris away so the water could drain properly.

The chief of police visited JJ and gave him the Chief’s Award Challenge Coin.



The department says the coin is a small token of their appreciation for JJ’s hard work and help.

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