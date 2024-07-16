CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy is in critical condition after he was thrown from a car during a crash in Carlisle.

Police said two cars crashed into each other at the intersection of North Road and Rutland Street around 7:30 Monday night.

A witness told investigators that one of the cars appeared to be speeding moments before the crash.

The 6-year-old was flown by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

