BOSTON (WHDH) - Six-year-old Marianne Cullen says she was inspired by her love for axolotl salamanders to raise money in honor of her little sister, who has an immunity disorder.

“She has an immunity disorder where she breaks out in hives and swells up for no apparent outside allergic reaction that causes it,” said Kat Demetrion, Marianne’s mother.

“My sister was having a hard time, and axolotl were not able to get what she had,” Marianne explained.

Maryanne said she loves axolotls because of their unique abilities, but also because they’re cute!

The aspiring, young researcher raised $1,000 to donate toward Harvard University’s research into axolotl limb regeneration.

“I’m incredibly proud of her, she’s turned something that was really hard into something very uplifting and positive for our whole family,” said Demetrion.

The donation put Marianne in touch with Dr. Jessica Whited, an associate professor in the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University, who is leading the research into biology that could potentially benefit Marianne’s sister one day.

“I think Marianne’s amazing, so honored to meet her and see her spirit and how smart she is.” said Whited.

While several types of salamanders can regenerate limbs, axolotls can do so at a much faster rate. Understanding this could help with breakthroughs in human medicine, and even limb regeneration, according to Whited’s research.

Whited said it was inspiring to see the young girl so committed to making a difference.

“I dont think Marianne realized how important the time was that she came forward with dontation,” said Whited. “All of our federal research grants were terminated with this mass cancellation event directed at Harvard, and that represented more than 90 percent of my lab’s funding.”

Marianne got to visit the Harvard lab and see the research up close. She said she hopes to be able to join in someday.

“I want to be a researcher just like her,” said Marianne. “Maybe one day before axolotls go extinct, we can bring researchers together and make a plan on how to save them and how to help the community.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)