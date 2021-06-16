BOSTON (WHDH) - Sixty “adorable and friendly” kittens are in need of new homes after they made the journey to Massachusetts from Tennessee this week, officials announced Wednesday.

The kittens are resting at the Northeast Animal Shelter’s Salem location and at the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville after arriving from Chattanooga.

All of the kittens are about 8-weeks-old, healthy, and should be ready for adoption on June 18, according to the shelters.

“We anticipate that these cats will go quickly as interest in adoption remains historically high, and these are young and really friendly cats,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and interim executive director of NEAS.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the cats can contact NEAS to schedule an appointment here, and reach the MSPCA’s adoption center here.

