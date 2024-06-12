MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of dogs were removed from an animal hoarding situation at a home in Merrimac Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities removed 60 boxer dogs from a home on Locust Grove Road after they were voluntarily surrendered by the homeowner, according to the Merrimac Police Department.

The removal was part of an investigation into reports of animal hoarding and overcrowding, police said. Each dog was taken into custody and placed into shelters by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“So, some of the dogs are thin, and many have acute medical issues that need to be addressed, like dental work,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell vice president of animal protection. “It’ll take a few days for us to have a clear picture of what’s next for them, but we do know that we need help now.”

The investigation involves officers from Merrimac, Windham, N.H., and Haverhill, in addition to the MSPCA.

“Every domesticated animal has a right to minimum standards of nutrition, sanitation and veterinary care,” Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears said in a statement.

The canines range in age from newborn puppies to seniors, MSPCA-Angell said.

Police searched another property in Haverhill as part of the investigation, but did not find any dogs. However, the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Merrimac police ask anyone with information to call the department at 978-346-8321. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The boxers are slated to be available for adoption as soon as June 17 in Boston, Methuen, and Salem, police said. Some of the dogs will require more time for medical and behavioral evaluations, the MSPCA said.

Prospective adopters should monitor mspca.org/adoptadog and those who wish to donate to the MSPCA to help offset the cost of care can do so at www.mspca.org/boxers.

