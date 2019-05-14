BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 60-year-old Connecticut man police say suffered skull fracture during a fight with his son has died, and the son remains on the run.

Bloomfield police say the victim died at a Hartford hospital on Monday night. His name has not been made public.

Police are looking for the victim’s son, 34-year-old Anthony Lewis Bussey.

Bussey had faced a charge of first-degree assault on an elderly person but police said upgraded charges are expected.

Officers responded to the Bloomfield home on Sunday morning for a report of an assault. Police say they found the victim unresponsive and bleeding from the head. He had suffered a skull fracture and a broken arm.

Bussey had left the home and has not been located. Police say he should be considered dangerous.

