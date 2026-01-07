BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with several larcenies that occurred at Boston City Hall in December 2025, according to Boston police.

Detectives arrested Darrin O’Neill, 60, of Lowell, on Saturday December 27, 2025 at Dick’s House of Sport on Boylston Street after he was seen in the store concealing merchandise.

When officers arrived, they said they spotted O’Neill exiting the store. Boston police said the officers were able to quickly stop him, and found clothing with tags on them inside of a bag he was carrying. Approximately $408 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

After further investigation, officers determined that O’Neill also had seven active warrants for his arrest, including several related to larcenies that occurred in private offices at Boston City Hall on December 1, 2025.

In those cases, O’Neill is accused of stealing two wallets and using the victims’ credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

O’Neill is now facing several charges including Four Counts of Larceny from a Building, Two counts of Credit Card Fraud under $1,200, Shoplifting, and Three Counts of Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

