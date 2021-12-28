HILL, N.H. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with an apartment building fire in Hill, New Hampshire.

Tilton police officers arrested Kathy Canfield last Friday on a warrant for the alleged arson of an apartment building at 4 Commerce St. on Nov. 22, the N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office announced.

At the time of the fire, officials say four people were inside their apartments and were able to self evacuate the building without incident.

In addition to facing a felony-level arson charge, Canfield is also facing a misdemeanor-level charge of breach of bail conditions, fire officials said.

She was arraigned Monday at Merrimack Superior Court.

N.H. State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey is reminding the public “that arson is not a victimless crime, and that any intentionally set fire puts in motion a series of events that significantly jeopardizes both the public and our First Responders safety.”

