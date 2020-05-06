600 Brookline residents randomly selected to participate in COVID antibody testing

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, helper of the German Red Cross DRK in protective suit, left, takes a smear from a patient in his car during the official opening of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the fair ground in Dresden, eastern Germany. As the restrictions to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus are eased, Chancellor Angela Merkel has pointed to South Korea as an example of how Germany will have to improve measures to “get ahead” of the pandemic with more testing and tracking of cases so that the rate of infections can be slowed. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Brookline residents will be randomly selected to participate in a new testing program that will determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies among the group.

Two hundred of the town’s first responders and essential workers along with 400 residents will receive notice in the mail that they have been selected to participate at the end of the week, according to a release issued by town officials.

The selections will be made based on randomized town census data.

First responders and essential workers employed by the Town of Brookline will be tested on Monday, May 11, and residents who have been notified and invited to take part in this voluntary program will be tested on throughout the day on Friday, May 15, at Larz Anderson Park.

Residents who have not been contacted by the Department of Public Health will not be tested, as the availability of antibody tests is limited.

Antibody testing helps to identify how widespread the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread undetected within the community, and can clarify for public health and medical professionals how many people have contracted the virus without developing symptoms of COVID-19, the release stated.

Participants should remember to wear face-covering while being tested.

