61 new coronavirus cases in NH, bringing the total 540, 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire have announced 61 new cases of coronavirus in the state and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 540, with two adults over 60 added to the toll of COVID-19-related deaths.

The two victims were identified as a male and female from Hillsborough County, officials said.

Seven of the newly identified cases have been hospitalized, bringing the total of those hospitalized to 80.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now seven.

