61-year-old Beverly man charged in violent home invasion

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old Beverly man accused of breaking into a home in Wenham and attacking a resident inside before leaving the scene while drunk behind the wheel is facing home invasion and assault charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Maple Street about 8:30 p.m. Thursday spoke with a victim who said Edward Erbacher had just entered his house, removed a knife from the kitchen, threatened the two occupants inside, and assaulted one of them, according to Wenham Police Chief Thomas Perkins.

Erbacher, who was known to the victims, was later stopped on Route 128 in Danvers and arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Newburyport District Court.

