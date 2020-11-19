62 Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system last week based on population size and positivity rate.

The statewide average daily case rate is in the yellow zone this week at 29.4 per 100,000 residents with 28,660 new cases reported in the last 14 days.

Sixty-two cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines. Up from the 30 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Attleboro

Barnstable

Blackstone

Brockton

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Dartmouth

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Freetown

Hampden

Holyoke

Lancaster

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenberg

Lynn

Malden

Marion

Methuen

Milford

Nantucket

New Bedford

Norfolk

Northbridge

Peabody

Rehobeth

Revere

Rockland

Salisbury

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Southbridge

Southwick

Springfield

Sterling

Sutton

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tisbury

Townsend

Tyngsboro

Uxbridge

West Springfield

Westport

Winchendon

Woburn

On Oct. 22, state health officials started designating the coronavirus clusters in locations such as jails, colleges, and nursing homes that have pushed communities into the high-risk zone.

This week no municipalities were given this designation.

The Department of Public Health also began releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 38-years old according to the report with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.

Since last week, 772 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 3,283.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown where data for all 351 communities is included.

The report states that 112,228 people have completed their quarantine to date and 8,187 are still undergoing theirs.

