CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in Walden Pond in Concord, officials said.

At around 5:20 p.m., state troopers responded to the pond for a report of a man struggling in the water, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The Allston man was found unresponsive about 200 feet from shore, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Lifeguards brought the man out of the water and performed CPR, the office said. He was taken to Emerson Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the man had been outside of the designated swimming area and was seen wearing snorkel gear in the pond.

No other information was immediately available.

