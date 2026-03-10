SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Salem Tuesday afternoon, according to the Salem Fire Department.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., multiple people called 911 and reported heavy smoke coming from a two-family home on Roslyn Street.

A retired Salem fire chief who lives next door entered the home first, but fire officials said he was pushed back by the smoke and fire conditions inside.

When fire crews arrived, they entered the home and searched for anyone inside. Fire officials said they found a man on the third floor who was taken out of the building and transferred to Mass General Brigham Salem where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported, but the home is currently uninhabitable, according to Salem Fire.

Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne commended the actions of the retired chief who initially ran in to help.

“Incredibly dangerous, but obviously heroic,” said Dionne. “I mean what more can be said about somebody that’s willing to do that. I really can’t commend them enough. I wouldn’t encourage people to do that. Some of that smoke is super heated and you’re certainly putting your life in danger, but, you know, it aboslutely is heroic beyond compare to go in and attempt that.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Salem Fire Department, Salem Police Deparmtent, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)