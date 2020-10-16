HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixty-three students and staff members within Hanover Public Schools have been placed under self-quarantine after coming in contact with five people who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the past two weeks, two people at Cedar School have contracted the virus, along with one person at Hanover High School, another at Center School, and a fifth at Hanover Middle School, Superintendent Matt Ferron announced in an update on Wednesday.

He added that no staff members have tested positive and that there is no evidence of person-to-person spread related to the schools.

The schools are continuing to test staff and students daily who exhibit symptoms or who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive case.

Hanover is currently considered high-risk for the coronavirus, with an average daily case rate greater than 8 per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

