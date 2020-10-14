63 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 16 new coronavirus deaths reported bringing the state’s death toll to 9,429 with 138,083 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Sixty-three cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, up from 40 cases that were reported last week.

State health officials said that the statewide average daily case rate is in the red zone at 8.7 per 100,000 residents. This crossed the 8 case limit that moves communities from moderate to high risk.

Communities that fall into the red category are prohibited from moving onto Phase 3 of the reopening process.

Seventy-eight percent of communities have either seen improvement or no change in their average daily case numbers since last week.

Avon, Dracut, Dudley, and Southbridge were all in the red last week but have since been downgraded.

Since last week, 119 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 1,177.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown where data for all 351 communities is included.

The report states that 90,607 people have completed their quarantine to date and 4,126 are still undergoing theirs.

