63-year-old woman struck, killed in crosswalk in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old woman who was struck in a crosswalk in Easthampton on Monday has died, officials said.

Denise Herzog, of Easthampton, was crossing Cottage Street near the intersection of Maple and Adams street when she was struck by a minivan, according to a spokeswoman for the Hampshire District Attorney’s Office.

She was rushed by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

The driver that hit her remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation and neither drugs, alcohol, nor excessive or erratic operation are suspected of being factors in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

