64 new coronavirus cases in NH, fifth death reported

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire announced 64 new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday and a fifth death, bringing the total to number of people confirmed to be infected to 479.

The latest death was a Hillsborough County man under the age of 60 who had underlying medical conditions, according to officials.

Ten of those who recently tested positive have been hospitalized.

