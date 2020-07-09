65 cats rescued, Martha’s Vineyard breeder charged with animal cruelty

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Edgartown woman is facing two counts of animal cruelty after 65 cats were removed from her home on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to complaints of sick cats being sold off the island from the home of cat breeder Jennifer Winsper, 48, executed a search warrant and removed the cats from the property, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Conditions inside of the property were detrimental and dangerous for the animals, the Animal Rescue League said.

During the visit, officials said they encountered poor air quality, an overwhelming odor of animal waste and the area where the animals were kept was incredibly hot.

Winsper’s property was inspected for prior complaints in 2019 and again in late June, according to officials.

The cats are in veterinary care and will likely need treatment, officials said.

