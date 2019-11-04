65-foot Christmas tree for Faneuil Hall to arrive in Boston on Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 65-foot Christmas tree for Faneuil Hall is slated to arrive in Boston on Monday afternoon ahead of the holiday season.

The Norway spruce is making its way from Wallkill, New York. It’s expected to show up in Boston by 4 p.m.

The tree will be illuminated with thousands of blinking lights that will be synchronized to music with shows every half-hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 through New Year’s Day.

This year’s “Blink!” program will feature favorites including “Underneath The Tree” by Kelly Clarkson, “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix, “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Johnny Mathis, “Ring Christmas Bells (Carol of the Bells)” by the Ray Conniff Singers and “Wizards of Winter” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

