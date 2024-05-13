SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old man was found dead in the water Saturday night after a boat was found against the rocks on an island off the coast of Salem, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The man’s body was recovered sometime after 10:30 p.m. that night, the DA’s office said. His name was not publicly released as of Monday afternoon.

The search was launched after the boat was found on the rocks at Little Misery Island Saturday, according to Tow Boat US.

No foul play is suspected, but the boat crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)